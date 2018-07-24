App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Streamcast to invest Rs 2,200 cr to set up datacentre in Maharashtra

The data centre is spread over a 12-acre land parcel at Sawantwadi in the Sindhudurg district of the coastal Konkan belt of the state, an official statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Video streaming company, Streamcast Group, is investing Rs 2,200 crore over the next five years to set up its maiden data centre in Maharashtra.

The data centre is spread over a 12-acre land parcel at Sawantwadi in the Sindhudurg district of the coastal Konkan belt of the state, an official statement said.

The datacentre is being set up by Streamcloud, the group's cloud computing business, it added.

"Not only will we deliver the most powerful compute datacentre but also see its preservation as an 'area of outstanding beauty' as one of our core drivers to ensure we leave a positive lasting impression," Streamcloud's chief operating officer Mark Aldridge was quoted as saying.

related news

The company had conducted a ground-breaking ceremony for the datacentre in Sawantwadi yesterday.

"We are welcoming non-polluting yet futuristic industries to Sindhudurg. Today, with Streamcloud, it is a beginning of this future," minister of state for Home (rural), planning, finance and guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, Deepak Kesarkar said.

The minister said a centre of IT excellence is also being launched as part of the project, which will help local youth to become technology experts.

The announcement of the datacentre in Singhudurg comes right after a similar move in Malta.

It can be noted that there has been a huge spurt in datacentres in the country, especially after the insistence by the government to store data within the confines of the sovereign.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.