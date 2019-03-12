Strange things Uber India customers have left behind after their ride

Cab-hailing service company Uber released ‘The Uber Lost & Found Index’ to reveal what customers have left behind after a ride. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Knee caps | Probably after a grueling training session in the rink, one could be so tired that he/she could forget all about the protective gear. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Car health check monitor | Now we know that the health of your car was so bad, you didn't even want any updates about it. Hence the cab ride. (Image: Pixabay) 3/9 Gold chain | Now that's not normal. But on the other hand, who hasn't lost something precious. After all we're only human! (Image: Pixabay) 4/9 Sarees | Just hope this passenger was returning from the laundry and not a mall and didn't forget the one she just bought. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Bananas | Believe it or not this is one fruit that has brought down governments and incited wars. Better keep that devil away. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Hotspot device | It can fit in a pocket and easily slip out too. We wouldn't blame this rider. (Image Moneycontrol) 7/9 Baby prams | A valuable item, but thank god there weren't any babies in them. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Fish | Now that's one feast for the cab driver, isn't it? (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Milk packets | Thank god it was packaged and may be the driver enjoyed a tea party. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 12, 2019 07:51 am