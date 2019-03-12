App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strange things Uber India customers have left behind after their ride

Cab-hailing service company Uber released ‘The Uber Lost & Found Index’ to reveal what customers have left behind after a ride.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Knee caps (Image: Reuters)
1/9

Knee caps | Probably after a grueling training session in the rink, one could be so tired that he/she could forget all about the protective gear. (Image: Reuters)
Car health check monitor | Now we know that the health of your car was so bad, you didn't even want any updates about it. Hence the cab ride. (Image: Pixabay)
2/9

Car health check monitor | Now we know that the health of your car was so bad, you didn't even want any updates about it. Hence the cab ride. (Image: Pixabay)
Gold chain (Image: Pixabay)
3/9

Gold chain | Now that's not normal. But on the other hand, who hasn't lost something precious. After all we're only human! (Image: Pixabay)
Sarees (Image: Reuters)
4/9

Sarees | Just hope this passenger was returning from the laundry and not a mall and didn't forget the one she just bought. (Image: Reuters)
Bananas (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Bananas | Believe it or not this is one fruit that has brought down governments and incited wars. Better keep that devil away. (Image: Reuters)

Hotspot device
6/9

Hotspot device | It can fit in a pocket and easily slip out too. We wouldn't blame this rider. (Image Moneycontrol)
Baby prams (Image: Reuters)
7/9

Baby prams | A valuable item, but thank god there weren't any babies in them. (Image: Reuters)
Fish
8/9

Fish | Now that's one feast for the cab driver, isn't it? (Image: Reuters)
Milk packets (Image: Reuters)
9/9

Milk packets | Thank god it was packaged and may be the driver enjoyed a tea party. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 07:51 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Uber

