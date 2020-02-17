App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

STPI exports stood at Rs 4.24 lakh crore in 2018-19: Official

Importantly, the focus of the government is towards making India a software product nation, Rai said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Software exports from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) stood at Rs 4,24,000 crore for 2018-19 and they are projected to grow at least by 10 per cent during 2019-20, STPI Director-General Omkar Rai said on Monday.

"A sum of Rs 4,24,000 crore, STPI export alone, in year 2018-19," he told reporters here, on the sidelines of an event.

Asked about any projections for 2019-20, he said it would grow at over and above 10 per cent. "It will grow two digits, 10 per cent, over and above.

There are indications. Because, our figures are compiled in the month of September.

I am talking about STPI. Overall export has been estimated and forecast by NASSCOM, three-four days before and 147 billion dollar that has been estimated, is absolutely a true figure, he said.

Importantly, the focus of the government is towards making India a software product nation, Rai said.

He was speaking after the soft launch of IMAGE Centre of Excellence set up by the STPI here, backed by MeitY and the government of Telangana, to incubate over 25-30 start-ups each year and 140 over the next five years, a STPI press release said. Rai said they plan to set up 28 centres of excellence, out of which seven have been soft-launched and 21 are at advanced stages of planning.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Business #STPI

