App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Stove Kraft gets SEBI's go-ahead to launch IPO

The company, which filed its draft papers with the regulator in February, obtained Sebi's observations on April 30, the latest update with the markets watchdog showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stove Kraft Ltd, the manufacturer of kitchen appliances, has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to float its initial public offering. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 145 crore and an offer for sale of up to 71,63,721 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The offer for sale comprises up to 6,40,906 shares by promoter Rajendra Gandhi; up to 2,50,000 shares by promoter Sunita Rajendra Gandhi; up to 13,11,205 shares by Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings and up to 49,61,610 shares by SCI Growth Investments II, the DRHP noted.

The company, which filed its draft papers with the regulator in February, obtained Sebi's observations on April 30, the latest update with the markets watchdog showed.

Close

Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues such as initial public offer, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

related news

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the firm and for other general corporate purposes.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on stock exchanges.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.

The company is engaged in the manufacture and retail of a wide and diverse suite of kitchen solutions under Pigeon and Gilma brands.

It is a kitchen solutions and an emerging home solutions brand. The kitchen solutions comprise cookware and cooking appliances across brands, and home solutions comprise various household utilities, including consumer lighting.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Business #IPO #SEBI #Stove Kraft

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.