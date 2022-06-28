Storyboard18 | Netflix India ropes in former Dentsu International CHRO, Rohit Suri

GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS











Storyboard18 reported four weeks ago that Rohit Suri was slated to join a major streamer

Rohit Suri has joined Netflix India as head of talent.

The former South Asia Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Dentsu International, Rohit Suri, has joined Netflix India as head of talent. He quit Dentsu four weeks ago, after a 10-month stint at the Japanese ad network. Before Dentsu, Suri was GroupM's chief HR and talent officer for South Asia. At Netflix, he will report to Sergio Ezama, chief human resource officer.

Recently, Netflix Inc was in the news for laying off about 300 employees as the streaming service saw a slump in paid subscribers. The company’s revenue growth has also slowed down over the years. This was the second round of layoffs by the streaming giant.

In May 2022, following the company's first quarter report, Netflix let go of nearly 150 full-time employees and over 70 part-time and freelance employees, as per reports.

Bloomberg reported this week that Netflix Inc is "looking to Asia after its shock first-quarter slowdown, seeking to both maintain growth in the one region where it’s still adding subscribers and replicate its success there in other parts of the world."

Suri had joined Dentsu in September 2021, around the same time that the India office of Dentsu Group began seeing a spate of high-level departures. Storyboard 18 had reported early this month that Suri had quit Dentsu International and was expected to join a major OTT platform.

