Storyboard18 | Sandeep Bhushan to leave Meta, to ‘go deeper into social sector’

Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook-owner Meta's lead for Business in India, said he will be leaving the company to start the next phase of his professional life. He shared in a LinkedIn post, "I completed 25 years of my professional journey this month. Meta’s philosophy of work-life integration is enunciated in a philosophy called ‘Fuel’ and I had articulated a different path around this life stage as part of my shared Fuel goals. I am keen to go deeper into in the social sector and build new learning muscle that can guide my contribution over the next 25 years."

A few days ago, Bhushan launched Meta's inaugural Marketing Summit in India. The event is meant for senior business leaders, specifically addressing the question of profitability and growth in the changing macro-economic environment.

In his post, Bhushan mentioned that over the last seven years he has had the privilege and opportunity to do the most impactful work at Meta. "This has been an empowering and enriching experience and I have been blessed with the warmest connections with many talented colleagues and the deepest relationships across the industry. I am sure it’s evident to everyone I have interacted with the extent to which I cherish this organization and our culture - and will continue to do so. Above all, I am proudest of the India teams and leaders who have built this fantastic business over the last many years."

Bhushan will be at Meta for the next few months to extend all possible transition support to Meta India chief Ajit Mohan and the team for their ambitious plans for Meta’s social and business impact in India.

Bhushan has led the scaling of Meta’s business in India over the last seven years. He is also actively involved in working with the industry as a Board Member of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and MMA India. An IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, he has had leadership stints at Unilever, WSJ Mint and Samsung.

Bhushan added that he "will be on a listening and reflection tour" for a while as he plans the details ahead.