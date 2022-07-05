Storyboard18 | Malvika Mehra joins The Good Glamm Group - one more ad executive switches to the client side

Malvika Mehra, chief creative officer, The Good Glamm Group.

Advertising veteran Malvika Mehra, who worked with legacy agencies Ogilvy, Grey, and Dentsu, has joined The Good Glamm Group as a chief creative officer.

Now she dons “a new hat as both client and creative rolled into one, impacting brand as an internal stakeholder as the chief creative officer at the Good Glamm Group,” said Mehra, who tested entrepreneurial waters with her independent design and innovation venture Tomorrow Creative Lab.

Before Mehra’s entrepreneurial stint, she was CCO of Dentsu India, where she spent a year spearheading the Japanese ad giant’s creative unit in India.

Mehra is among many ad agency executives who have been switching over to the brand or client-side in the past few years. The Good Glamm Group is one of the largest content-to-commerce groups in South Asia and one of the fastest-growing digital beauty and personal care conglomerates leveraging content for commerce in India.

The group roped in Sukhleen Aneja as CEO of the beauty and FMCG brands business in December. Aneja was earlier chief marketing officer of Reckitt’s hygiene portfolio across South Asia.

Aneja joined career marketers who are making a bold and confident transition to lead their respective organisations as CEOs and in key business roles.

While legacy companies have a fair number of C-level marketing leaders, new-age companies and startups are catching up now, taking bets on people from marketing and sales.

The Good Glamm Group’s beauty and personal care brands include MyGlamm, The Moms Co., St Botanica, and Sirona, besides content platforms POPxo, Scoopwhoop, and BabyChakra.

It launched The Good Creator Co., “the largest creator ecosystem” under which it consolidated its existing and acquired businesses focused on content creation and influencer marketing. These include Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl, and Vidooly.