Storyboard18 | Madhusudan Gopalan – A visionary CEO

Madhusudan Gopalan is not a regular CEO. Gopalan makes sure he makes all his employees feel like they're at home. From commenting on new employees’ professional updates to leaving heartfelt farewell messages on LinkedIn, Gopalan makes sure people come and leave the company on a happy note.

Gopalan, who is the current MD and CEO, has been elevated to be the senior vice-president, grooming and oral care for P&G Japan and Korea. He took charge of P&G India in 2018. Gopalan has over 20 years of experience with P&G and is an IIM-Calcutta alumnus. His portfolio spans multiple business units, across various regions including India, the US and ASEAN countries.

In his last role, he led the Indonesia operations of the company, where he was instrumental in boosting sales growth, cash productivity, share turnaround and strong value creation.

Gopalan brought the same culture to the India operations too. His colleagues, current and former, call him a man with a ‘clear vision’.

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India, and vice president, Fabric Care, P&G India, tells Storyboard18, “I have always seen him navigate even the most difficult situation in a calm and collected manner, while keeping the interests of the consumer as well as our people at the centre." Verma adds, "He is leaving the India organization stronger, more resilient, and externally focused than before.”

Gopalan has been pushing his teams to create brands that can be a force for good and a force for growth. Five out of ten consumers tell P&G that what the brand stands for is as important as what the brand does for them. Ariel’s Share the Load movement and the Vicks Touch of Care campaigns are cases in point.

Gopalan, his marketing teams, and his agency partners know that purpose cannot be seasonal and change cannot happen through one piece of advertising campaign.

That’s why Gopalan has been pushing his teams to be consistent and to keep pedaling the wheel of change.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO of South Asia, Publicis Groupe, says Gopalan is “clear in his vision and at the same time he is not only open to ideas but also seeks them actively.”

Publicis Groupe’s agencies in India have worked on P&G Shiksha’s campaigns. The project that started in 2005 is the flagship CSR program of P&G India. It focuses on providing underprivileged children access to holistic education. The ad network has also worked on ‘Whisper - Keep Girls In School’ campaign which aims to provide Menstrual Hygiene education to 100% adolescent girls in the country.

Gopalan has been instrumental in accelerating brand narratives to promote these big and impactful projects over the last four years.