business Storyboard18 | Leaders of the future have to be outstanding human beings: Nestle MD FMCG companies across the board are feeling the pressures of inflationary trends. Nestle, the maker of major iconic brands like Maggi and Nescafe, is no different. In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani, Nestle India’s chairman and managing director, Suresh Narayanan, tells us how the company is sustaining all the momentum in consumption that came during the pandemic for flagship brands like Maggi. He sheds light on the challenges of meeting customer expectations as prices go up, on the D2C trend and the shift toward healthier living, and on new opportunities in the healthy-aging segment. Plus, on a lighter note, he tells us why he is one of the most responsive CEOs on LinkedIn.