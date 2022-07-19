Storyboard18

Jasleen Kaur.

Jasleen Kaur has joined Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), the brand licensing arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), as AVP - marketing and PR. She was previously Benetton's head of marketing for the Indian sub-continent. Kaur said about her move to RBL, "Couldn’t have asked for a better role to take forward my learning curve!"

In May this year, Reliance Brands Limited announced that it has entered into a "long-term franchise agreement" with Italian luxury icon Tod's S.p.A to retail the brand in India. More recently it announced a strategic partnership with Pret A Manger, a leading international chain of fresh food and organic coffee. RBL said it will expand the food chain across India with the help of this long-term master franchise partnership, starting with the country's largest cities and travel hubs.

Pret A Manger, French for ‘ready to eat', first opened in London in 1986. It was a shop with a mission to create handmade food, freshly prepared each day. Over 35 years later, the brand currently has 550 shops globally across nine markets including the UK, the US, Europe, and Asia.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.