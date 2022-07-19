Storyboard18 | Future Group's Pawan Sarda joins farm-to-retail brand Wingreens

Pawan Sarda, who was Future Group's chief marketing officer (CMO) quit the company to join D2C-born brand Wingreens as CMO and head of direct-to-consumer.

Wingreens is a farm-to-retail company backed by Sequoia Capital. Last year it acquired cold-pressed juice brand RAW Pressery and the company is eyeing more acquisitions in the food and beverages segment. It recently acquired Monsoon Harvest, a Coimbatore-based cereal brand, making its fourth acquisition. Wingreens is known for its range of dips and spreads.

Anju Srivastava and her husband Arjun Srivastava founded Wingreens Farms in 2009. The roots of the company were sown after the couple returned to India (to Gurgaon) from the US in 2006 after a stint in advertising. They were looking for ways to do their bit for the farmers of the country.

“We wanted to address the imbalance that existed in the agricultural industry. Why is it that farmers who have some amount of wealth in land have almost no liquidity,” Srivastava had said in a previous interview with Moneycontrol.

Sarda who joins the company from retail giant Future Group had strategized and managed group-wide digital and marketing initiatives including digital commerce for all retail formats.

Prior to joining Future Group, he worked at Tata Housing and Development Company as the head- marketing and product development (domestic and international market) - Tata Value Homes. Armed with more than two decades of experience, he worked at Pantaloon Retail India for six years and nine months and first joined Future Group as the chief marketing officer for Home Solutions Retail India (HSRIL), and was promoted to head of marketing for Big Bazaar.

In 2010, he became the CMO for the group where he provided strategic direction to retail brands and built long term business goals.