    Storyboard18 | Federal Bank gets its first chief marketing officer, M.V.S. Murthy

    The Kochi-headquartered bank appointed former Tata Mutual Fund marketing head M V S Murthy as its chief marketing officer.

    July 07, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    M.V.S. Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank.

    M.V.S. Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank.

    "One good thing - Tata Mutual Fund leads to another - Federal Bank.

    A moving experience in many ways to be hired as the 1st #ChiefMarketingOfficer of The Federal Bank Limited," wrote M.V.S. Murthy in a LinkedIn post.

    The Kochi-headquartered bank appointed M.V.S. Murthy as its chief marketing officer (CMO) with a mandate to build scale by working at the intersection of brand communication, customer experience and technology. He will also focus on strengthening the bank's strategic partnerships in the fintech and start-up ecosystem.

    M.V.S. Murthy joins Federal Bank from Tata Mutual Fund where he was leading the marketing, digital and corporate communications functions.

    Over the past few years, Federal Bank has been at the forefront of partnering with fintechs and had over 50 tie-ups with fintechs at last count.

    As per a recent Moneycontrol report, the bank had adopted a ‘branch light, distribution heavy’ model and partnered with neobanking platforms such as Fi and Jupiter, credit card issuer OneCard and gold loan platform Rupeek, among others, to widen its deposits and lending without having to make the heavy investments that branches require. Last quarter, the bank said it flipped this long-time model to ‘light branch, heavy distribution’ and is starting to add branches.
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 03:55 pm
