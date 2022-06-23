English
    Storyboard18 | Dentsu Webchutney gets second Grand Prix, McCann bags Gold at Cannes Lions 2022

    Tech-driven work wins big at Cannes Lions. ‘The Unfiltered Tour’ for VICE World News picked the top accolade in the Brand Experience & Activation category. India also scored nine more Lions, including two Golds. One for McCann.

    Priyanka Nair
    June 23, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
    'The Unfiltered Tour' for VICE World News has picked up the top prize in the Brand Experience & Activation category at Cannes this year. (Image via Twitter/TheHardCopyCo)

    It’s raining Grand Prix for India at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Dentsu Webchutney has added one more Grand Prix to its metal haul. The agency’s work ‘The Unfiltered Tour’ for VICE World News picked the top accolade in the Brand Experience & Activation category. The work also got a Silver Lion in the same category and in Mobile Lions. Dentsu Webchutney had already bagged a Grand Prix for the same piece of work on day one of the festival in the Radio & Audio Lions category.

    The campaign is a guided tour for visitors at the British Museum, which houses some of the world’s most disputed artefacts. Through The Unfiltered Tour, visitors to the museum could scan the artefacts using Instagram filters and unlock an augmented reality (AR) experience that visually teleported the objects back to their homeland. Taking this further, The Unfiltered History Tour also extends into a ten-part podcast series featuring experts from the countries were the artefact was taken from and not from where it’s currently housed. This was done to provide a broader education on the artefacts, as well as the history and ongoing impact of colonialism.

    VMLY&R Commerce India and McCann India picked a Gold Lion each in the Creative Commerce category. VMLY&R Commerce India won for Unilever’s ‘Smart Fill’ campaign and McCann India bagged it for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Shagun Ka Lifafa campaign.

    In the Brand Experience & Activation category, FCB India along with FCB Chicago won a Silver Lion for The Times of India’s ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ campaign. Ogilvy India picked a Silver Lion ‘Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad’ too in the same category.

    DDB Mudra’s ‘A Silent Frown’ campaign for Charlie Chaplin Foundation scored a Silver Lion in the Industry Craft category. In Creative Business Transformation, VMLY&R Commerce India got a Bronze Lion for Unilever’s ‘Smart Fill’ campaign. Whereas in Creative Effectiveness, DDB Mudra picked a Bronze Lion for its Stayfree Sanitary Pads.

    It’s interesting to see how digital experiences, digital craft, and commerce-led campaigns are putting India on the world creative map.
    Priyanka Nair is Assistant Editor of Storyboard. Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 10:35 am
