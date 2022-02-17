Storyboard18 | Adobe India's marketing chief Sunder Madakshira joins Rezolve as CEO of India ops

Sunder Madakshira will lead all aspects of growth for mobile commerce platform Rezolve’s business in India.

Another chief marketing officer (CMO) boldly transitions to CEO. London-based mobile commerce platform Rezolve roped in Sunder Madakshira, the former head of marketing at Adobe India, as the company’s chief executive officer in India. Madakshira will lead all aspects of growth for Rezolve’s business in the country.

In a statement, Dan Wagner, Rezolve’s chairman and CEO, said, “India is a critical market for Rezolve and as we drive our growth in the region," adding that Madakshira brings a deep understanding of India and a vast professional network. Wagner said, "He has a genuine passion for marketing and how it can change business scale for companies and it is those qualities that make him the right person to engage with the brands in India that are looking to take their customer experience to the next level...”

Rezolve is an enterprise SaaS (software as a service) platform designed from the ground up specifically for mobile commerce and engagement.

“India is a mobile country, and this market is ready for anything and everything on a mobile platform,” Madakshira said in the statement. The country's high level of mobile penetration, combined with the vast scale of its population, make the market ideal for Rezolve, he added.

Madakshira has over two decades of experience working in various sales and marketing roles with firms such as SAP, Infosys, Wipro, and Hindustan Unilever.

He joins a growing line of Indian CMOs who have transitioned to CEO positions at new-age firms.

According to a December 2021 report in the Wall Street Journal, Rezolve Ltd. is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company, Armada Acquisition Corp. I, to go public in a merger that values the mobile commerce platform at about $2 billion. The SPAC is a blank-check firm focused on the financial-technology industry. Funds will be used to expand into new markets, Rezolve's CEO had told Reuters in an interview at the time.

Founded in 2016, Rezolve allows brands and merchants on its platform to convert media - ads and products to interactive experiences and shoppable merchandise on mobile devices.