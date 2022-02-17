English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Storyboard18 | Adobe India's marketing chief Sunder Madakshira joins Rezolve as CEO of India ops

    Sunder Madakshira has over two decades of experience working in various sales and marketing roles with firms such as SAP, Infosys, Wipro, and Hindustan Unilever.

    Storyboard18
    February 17, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Sunder Madakshira will lead all aspects of growth for mobile commerce platform Rezolve’s business in India.

    Sunder Madakshira will lead all aspects of growth for mobile commerce platform Rezolve’s business in India.

    Another chief marketing officer (CMO) boldly transitions to CEO. London-based mobile commerce platform Rezolve roped in Sunder Madakshira, the former head of marketing at Adobe India, as the company’s chief executive officer in India. Madakshira will lead all aspects of growth for Rezolve’s business in the country.

    In a statement, Dan Wagner, Rezolve’s chairman and CEO, said, “India is a critical market for Rezolve and as we drive our growth in the region," adding that Madakshira brings a deep understanding of India and a vast professional network. Wagner said, "He has a genuine passion for marketing and how it can change business scale for companies and it is those qualities that make him the right person to engage with the brands in India that are looking to take their customer experience to the next level...”

    Rezolve is an enterprise SaaS (software as a service) platform designed from the ground up specifically for mobile commerce and engagement.

    “India is a mobile country, and this market is ready for anything and everything on a mobile platform,” Madakshira said in the statement. The country's high level of mobile penetration, combined with the vast scale of its population, make the market ideal for Rezolve, he added.

    Madakshira has over two decades of experience working in various sales and marketing roles with firms such as SAP, Infosys, Wipro, and Hindustan Unilever.

    Close

    Related stories

    He joins a growing line of Indian CMOs who have transitioned to CEO positions at new-age firms.

    According to a December 2021 report in the Wall Street Journal, Rezolve Ltd. is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company, Armada Acquisition Corp. I, to go public in a merger that values the mobile commerce platform at about $2 billion. The SPAC is a blank-check firm focused on the financial-technology industry. Funds will be used to expand into new markets, Rezolve's CEO had told Reuters in an interview at the time.

    Founded in 2016,  Rezolve allows brands and merchants on its platform to convert media - ads and products to interactive experiences and shoppable merchandise on mobile devices.
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #Rezolve #Storyboard18 #Sunder Madakshira
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 10:46 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.