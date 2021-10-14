MARKET NEWS

Storyboard | Tata Motors appoints Shubhranshu Singh as VP Marketing - domestic and IB

Shubhranshu Singh joins the Tata Group from Royal Enfield, where he was global brand and marketing head.

Storyboard
October 14, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
In his new role at Tata Motors, Shubhranshu Singh is expected to build ‘one marketing team’ across business units. (Image: Screen grab from an interview with Storyboard)

Shubhranshu Singh, former global head of marketing at Royal Enfield, has joined Tata Motors as vice-president (VP) and head of marketing.

Sources within the company have confirmed this news to Storyboard.  Singh's LinkedIn profile also reflects this change.

At Royal Enfield, Singh was responsible for all aspects of brand building and marketing, which included digital marketing, media management, content development, consumer and market insights, corporate communications, events and community, brand equity and architecture, regional marketing as well as corporate brand.

His earlier assignments, in order, were Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing – Star India, Marketing Director – South Asia for Visa, National Head Customer Marketing & Account Management – Diageo, and he also had a decade-long association with Hindustan Unilever, where he served as Area Sales Manager – Detergents, Category Channel Manager – Skincare, Marketing Manager – Lakmé, and Marketing Manager – Household care between 1999 and 2010.

Singh is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

In his new role, Singh is expected to build ‘one marketing team’ across business units.

Singh could not be contacted for a comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with Singh's comment.
Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
first published: Oct 14, 2021 01:28 pm

