Zydus Lifesciences hits 52-week high on USFDA approval for osteoporosis drug

Zydus Lifesciences share price touched a 52-week high in the early trade on April 19 after the company said it received final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for an osteoporosis drug.

Zydus Lifesciences received the final nod from the American drug regulator to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System USP. Estradiol transdermal is indicated for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis and will be manufactured at the group’s facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Estradiol Transdermal System USP, 0.014 mg/day (weekly) had annual sales of $1.9 million in the United States.

The group now has 363 approvals and has, so far, filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the company said.

Zydus Lifesciences touched a 52-week high of Rs 519.70 and was quoting at Rs 516.30, up Rs 0.55, or 0.11 percent, on the BSE.