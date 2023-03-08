Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for cancer drug; shares flat

Zydus Lifesciences share price was flat in early trade on March 8. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg.

At 09:20 hours, Zydus Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 476.05, up Rs 0.05, or 0.01 percent on the BSE.

Lenalidomide capsules are used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anaemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders (myelodysplastic syndromes-MDS), Zydus said in its release.

Lenalidomide may lessen the need for blood transfusions. The drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad (India) and will be launched in the US market shortly, it added.

Moneycontrol News