Zydus Lifesciences down, Nuvama downgrades stock despite a strong Q1

Zydus Lifesciences reported a 109 percent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 1,086.9 crore.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Zydus Lifesciences was trading over a percent lower on August 14 morning. The pharma company reported better-than-expected numbers for the June quarter but brokerage firm Nuvama downgraded the stock, saying it was unlikely to repeat the performance.

Zydus Lifesciences reported a 109 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 1,086.9 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Revenue grew 29.6 percent at Rs 5,139.6 crore.

The pharmaceutical player reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 1,503.3 crore, up from Rs 833 crore in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA margin came in at 29.3 percent, up from 20.7 percent in the year-ago period.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

The Ahmedabad-based company’s registered revenue from the US business came in at Rs 2,454.1 crore, up 57 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ.

This segment accounted for 48 percent of consolidated revenue. Registered revenue from the India business grew to Rs 1,920.6 crore, up 6 percent YoY.

The India business accounted for 38 percent of the revenue, the remaining came from Emerging Markets and EU (10 percent), API business (3 percent) and Alliances business (1 percent).

Analysts at Nuvama broking house, however, downgraded Zydus to “reduce” from “hold”, saying the Q1 results were unlikely to be repeated due decline in the exclusivity of the generic epilepsy drug Trokendi and the revenue from blood cancer drug Revlimid remaining “lumpy”.

According to the report, the revenue was aided by new launches in the US along with the growth in India-branded pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence in India, the US, Europe (France & Spain), Latin America and South Africa.

At 11.59, the stock was trading at Rs 641.35 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.5 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.