you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zuari Global advances 4% as board approves to issue NCDs of Rs 200cr

The share price has declined 34 percent in the last one year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Zuari Global added more than 4 percent intraday on June 27 as company board approved raising Rs 200 crore.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on June 26 approved the issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of a tenor not exceeding 3 years for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 200 crore on private placement basis, the company said.

At 1234 hours, Zuari Global was quoting at Rs 91.25, up Rs 2.75, or 3.11 percent on the BSE.

The share price has declined 34 percent in the last one year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 139.80 and 52-week low Rs 83 on 21 August, 2018 and 20 June, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.73 percent below its 52-week high and 9.94 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 01:01 pm

