Zuari Agro Chemicals slips 6% on reporting loss of Rs 15 cr in Q4

Shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals slipped 6 percent intraday Friday as company has reported loss in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company reports net loss of Rs 15 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 against profit of Rs 5.6 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 15.7 percent at Rs 1,117.6 crore versus Rs 966.4 crore.

At 15:28 hrs Zuari Agro Chemicals was quoting at Rs 397.05, down Rs 27.15, or 6.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil