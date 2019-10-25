App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zuari Agro Chemicals gains 7% after board approves business restructuring

The board will consider & approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2019 at the meeting scheduled on November 8, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 7 percent intraday on October 25 after the company's board approved restructuring of the businesses.

The company plans to restructure the fertilizer business with a view to monetize and consolidate its bulk fertilizer operations.

"It was decided to incorporate another company, under the name of "Zuari FarmHub Limited", which will operate its retail, speciality nutrients and the proposed FarmHub business, for which the company is also seeking investments from Strategic and /or Financial Investor's," the company said in the release.

A committee of the board of directors has been formed to achieve implementation of plans for the restructuring and monetization activity.

However, the board decided to defer the consideration and approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2019, and it will now consider and approve the said results at the meeting scheduled on November 8, 2019.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company, which already stands closed with effect from October 1, 2019, would continue to remain closed until 48 hours after the public announcement of the aforesaid financial results.

At 14:45 hrs Zuari Agro Chemicals was quoting at Rs 99.00, up Rs 3.70, or 3.88 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 03:04 pm

