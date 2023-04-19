 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Zomato rises 5% as Blinkit stores reopen after wage protests

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Zomato says most Blinkit stores have reopened following wage protests. Despite disruptions, the food delivery platform claims there will be no material impact on operations or financial performance

Zomato's share price rose 5 percent after the company said that most Blinkit stores have reopened following wage protests. Despite disruptions, Zomato claims there will be no material impact on operations or financial performance.

The share price of Zomato rose 5 percent in the afternoon trade on April 19 after the food delivery firm said that most of its Blinkit stores had reopened after wage protests.

Blinkit's delivery executives have been on strike since April 12, demanding that recent changes to incentive structures be rolled back. Zomato is trying to shift from a fixed-fee model of Rs 25 a delivery to a hybrid-pricing structure of Rs 15  along with a supplementary incentive based on distance travelled, seen as a considerable cut in potential earnings by the delivery executives.

Blinkit, the food paltform's grocery unit, has around 400 stores in India, of which 50 were shut, mostly in and around New Delhi, on April 14 as employees demanded better wages.

Follow our live blog for all market action