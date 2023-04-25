 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato share price gains 8% on large block deal

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Zomato's share price gained 8 percent in the morning trade on April 25 following a large block deal in which 1.5 crore shares, or 0.2 percent of equity, worth Rs 88.2 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 59 a share. The details of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

Recently, global investment bank Citi gave a "buy" rating to the food-delivery firm, setting a target price of Rs 76, a potential 35 percent upside from the current levels.

Dining-out gains

Zomato and Swiggy have introduced monetisation in the dining-out segment and it was positive in the medium term, Citi said.