Zomato gains ahead of December quarter results: Here's what to expect in Q3

With Paytm achieving operating profitability in Q3, all eyes are now on Zomato's October-December 2022 quarter results to find out if the new-age tech company can follow in its peers' footsteps. The food delivery platform is expected to post a 68 percent on-year jump in revenue from operations but losses might widen, according to brokerages.

At 10:15 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 56.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 3.3 percent. A large part of the optimism comes on the back of foreign brokerage CLSA's 'Buy' rating of the stock with a target price of Rs 70.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Zomato's revenue from operations might jump 68 percent year-on-year and 12.6 percent sequentially to Rs 1,871 crore, on account of higher deliveries and gross merchandise value.

However, net loss might double from Rs 251 crore to Rs 500 crore due to the integration costs of Blinkit. "Losses will expand sequentially on account of full quarter consolidation of Blinkit (versus 50 days of consolidation in 2Q)," it noted. That said, co-founder Deepinder Goyal's tweet has infused some enthusiasm among investors. On February 7, he congratulated Vijay Shekhar Sharma on achieving operating profitability way ahead of guidance. Sorry, a bit late to the party – was so busy working on our own profitability ;-) Goyal tweeted.

