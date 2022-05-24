Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath explains why inflation in the US is a great concern for India

Nikhil Kamath, who's a co-Founder and CIO, True Beacon and Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and TrueBeacon, believes that the regulatory institutions have limited powers to curb inflation. Kamath also opines that interest rates will have to eventually rise above inflation before some kind of relief comes in this inflationary environment.

In an interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the 34-year-old billionaire shared his thoughts on inflation, startups, and the 'India' story.

How is the startup ecosystem looking at inflation?

It's going to be tough. The cost of money goes up. Inflation in the United States is a bigger issue than inflation in India. The risk-taking appetite for expensive money will go down.

If the Americans were able to borrow or the Japanese were able to borrow at one or two percent and invest in India, and in a year from now, if they have to borrow at four percent or five percent, I think their risk-taking equation changes considerably.

We will see some amount of correction in the pace of start-up funding.

India remains extremely exciting.

Foreigners are more upbeat about India than Indians are upbeat about India today.

How Zerodha is coping with an inflationary environment?

We are a very cyclical business. If markets do well, we tend to do well. If the market turns, and there is a bull run, we all need to hire more people and get to grow.

How India will get impacted?

Traditionally, whenever inflation has risen fast, we don't have many tools to tackle it. Whether it's the Reserve Bank of India or the Federal Reserve in America, the only thing they can do is to tighten the money supply.

Interest rates will eventually have to go above inflation before there is some kind of containment.





