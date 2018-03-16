App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 16, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zensar Technologies up 2% on extending strategic partnership with Microsoft

Zensar Technologies extended its managed partner relationship with Microsoft in South Africa in the global systems integrator market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Zensar Technologies added 2.6 percent intraday Friday as company has extended strategic partnership with Microsoft.

Zensar Technologies extended its managed partner relationship with Microsoft in South Africa in the global systems integrator market.

The key focus of cloud, digital, big data & analytics, cyber-security and e-commerce.

Sandeep Kishor, CEO and Managing Director of Zensar said," Cloud is now mainstream and our long standing partnership with Microsoft gives us the expertise to help our regional customers experience benefits from our return on Digital proposition strengthened by this partnership.

At 10:31 hrs Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 937, up Rs 12.45, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 21 percent in last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC