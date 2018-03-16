Zensar Technologies up 2% on extending strategic partnership with Microsoft

Share price of Zensar Technologies added 2.6 percent intraday Friday as company has extended strategic partnership with Microsoft.

Zensar Technologies extended its managed partner relationship with Microsoft in South Africa in the global systems integrator market.

The key focus of cloud, digital, big data & analytics, cyber-security and e-commerce.

Sandeep Kishor, CEO and Managing Director of Zensar said," Cloud is now mainstream and our long standing partnership with Microsoft gives us the expertise to help our regional customers experience benefits from our return on Digital proposition strengthened by this partnership.

At 10:31 hrs Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 937, up Rs 12.45, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 21 percent in last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil