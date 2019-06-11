App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zensar Technologies rises 8% on partnership with NetApp, Cisco

Zensar is showcasing its Managed Private Cloud Services at Cisco Live on June 9-13, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Zensar Technologies rose 8 percent intraday Tuesday after it announced global partnership with NetApp and Cisco.

The company has joined with NetApp and Cisco to deliver the FlexPod converged infrastructure managed private cloud offering which integrates NetApp storage, Cisco UCS compute/networking resources, and Zensar’s The Vinci Smart Autonomics Platform to deliver a feature rich private cloud for our customers, as per company release.

As part of the FlexPod Managed Private Cloud (MPC) program, Zensar can now provide a fully managed, Zero Touch dedicated private cloud infrastructure to customers globally that will allow the enterprise to maintain ownership of the infrastructure and data, while Zensar manages and monitors the service.

Close

Zensar is showcasing its Managed Private Cloud Services at Cisco Live on June 9-13, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

related news

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar said, “Enabling our clients to seamlessly and effectively transition to a managed cloud solution that leverage the combined portfolio of industry leaders NetApp and Cisco is a great achievement that aligns with our Return on Digital® NeXT (New and Exponential Technologies) strategy.”

At 10:58 hrs Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 262.90, up Rs 11.15, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.