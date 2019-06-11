Zensar Technologies rises 8% on partnership with NetApp, Cisco

Share price of Zensar Technologies rose 8 percent intraday Tuesday after it announced global partnership with NetApp and Cisco.

The company has joined with NetApp and Cisco to deliver the FlexPod converged infrastructure managed private cloud offering which integrates NetApp storage, Cisco UCS compute/networking resources, and Zensar’s The Vinci Smart Autonomics Platform to deliver a feature rich private cloud for our customers, as per company release.

As part of the FlexPod Managed Private Cloud (MPC) program, Zensar can now provide a fully managed, Zero Touch dedicated private cloud infrastructure to customers globally that will allow the enterprise to maintain ownership of the infrastructure and data, while Zensar manages and monitors the service.

Zensar is showcasing its Managed Private Cloud Services at Cisco Live on June 9-13, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar said, “Enabling our clients to seamlessly and effectively transition to a managed cloud solution that leverage the combined portfolio of industry leaders NetApp and Cisco is a great achievement that aligns with our Return on Digital® NeXT (New and Exponential Technologies) strategy.”

At 10:58 hrs Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 262.90, up Rs 11.15, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

