Zensar Technologies rallies 4% after starting operations in Mexico

Shares of Zensar Technologies rallied 4 percent intraday on April 5 after the software company commenced operations in Mexico and Latin American market.

The company in its BSE release said, “Mexico is a strategic choice for us due to its proximity to our key customers based in the US and the availability of local talent. We are committed to investing in geographies that add to our global business growth and customer convenience.”

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 352.40 and 52-week low of Rs 186.60 on 7 September 2018 and 6 April 2018, respectively.

At 0954 hrs, Zensar Technologies was quoting Rs 240, up 3.92 percent on the BSE.