Zensar Technologies gains 4% after co selected as IT transformation partner by US co

Shares of Zensar Technologies gained 4 percent intraday Friday after company selected as IT transformation partner by US company.

The company has been selected by Vyaire Medical as their IT transformation partner to deliver a combination of IT Infrastructure operations and Cloud transformation, application maintenance and application development initiatives.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar Tech said, “Vyaire Medical is focused on providing an enhanced experience to its global customers; we look forward to working towards enabling them to achieve their objectives."

"Our Return of Digital NeXT-New and Exponential Technologies approach is designed to create compelling business outcomes for our customers like Vyaire who are looking at digital solutions to accelerate their growth,” he added.

Zensar will provide for the transformation initiatives includes Digital Workplace Services; Digital Operation Services with end to end Data Center Services, Network Services and Public Cloud Support; and Transformation, maintenance and support of applications.

At 10:46 hrs Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 220.05, up Rs 2.65, or 1.22 percent on the BSE.