Zend Mauritius sells 2.50 crore shares of Magma Fincorp

On April 6, 2018 Zend Mauritius VC Investments sold 2,50,00,000 shares of Magma Fincorp at Rs 154.25 on the BSE.

However, IDFC Mutual Fund A/C IDFC Focused Equity Fund bought 31,79,035 shares at Rs 154 and IDFC mutual fund A/C IDFC Sterling Equity Fund bought 13,60,890 shares at Rs 154.

Also, Reliance Mutual Fund A/C Reliance Growth Fund bought 22,00,000 shares at Rs 154 and Reliance Mutual Fund A/C Reliance Smallcap Fund bought 20,39,480 shares at Rs 154.

On Friday, Magma Fincorp ended at Rs 162.95, down Rs 1.85, or 1.12 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 191.40 and 52-week low Rs 113.00 on 19 September, 2017 and 24 April, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.86 percent below its 52-week high and 44.2 percent above its 52-week low.