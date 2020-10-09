Zen Technologies shares rise 2% on orders worth Rs 40 crore

Zen Technologies share price gained over 2 percent in the afternoon session after the company bagged order worth Rs 40 crore.

This is to inform that the company has received an order from a government customer for annual maintenance contract for a period of five years for an approximate value of Rs 40 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

On export front the company recently received an order for supply of Zen's simulators to a West African army for about USO 1.4 million and the same has been partially executed. Further the company received order for supply of Zen's simulators to a Middle-East country for about 700,000 USO. The order is expected to be executed during Q3 of FY 2020-21. Both the export orders aggregate to Rs 15.56 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 82.85, up Rs 1.55, or 1.91 percent at 14:19 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 84.50 and an intraday low of Rs 80.30.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages with the company effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE improving in last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

