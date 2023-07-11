Zen Technologies shares hit 52-week high on major order win

Zen has three decades of IP-based Design & Development (D&D) experience.

Zen Technologies share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 488.40, gaining 15 percent intraday on July 11 as company won an order in the export markets.

Zen Technologies announced a significant order win in the export markets. The order is valued at approximately Rs 340 crore (~ 41.5 million USD).

On July 6 the company won order from the Government of India valued at approximately Rs 160 crore.

The contract comes under the government's Indigenous Design and Development (IDDM) initiative, which requires Indian IP and over 60% indigenous content.

At 12:15 pm, Zen Technologies was quoting at Rs 483.75, up Rs 58.85, or 13.85 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 148 percent in last 6 months and 178 percent in last one year.