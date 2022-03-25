English
    Zen Technologies share price gains on order from Indian Army

    Zen Technologies has received an order for the design and the development of a prototype of the Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    Zen Technologies share price jumped more than 4 percent intraday on March 25 after the company won an order from the Indian Army.

    Zen Technologies Limited has received a project sanction order from the army for the design and the development of a prototype of the Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS). The prototype has to be ready for the user trial readiness review (UTRR) within 30 weeks, the company said in an exchange filing.

    "On completion of UTRR, an order towards procurement of 16 of IADCS will be issued by the Indian Army for submission of their commercial offer prior to commencement of Field Evaluation Trials. The project will be completed in two phases viz, Prototype Development Phase and Procurement Phase. The equipment is envisaged to facilitate imparting training to gunners at unit level," it said.

    At 10.44 am, Zen Technologies was trading at Rs 204.05, up Rs 8.45, or 4.32 percent, on NSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 205.35 and an intraday low of Rs 202.

    As many as 36,116 shares were trading hands, compared to its five-day average of 29,285 units, an increase of 23.33 percent.

    Zen Technologies Limited provides defence training solutions, drones and anti-drones solutions and has a proven and impeccable track record in building training systems for imparting defence training and measuring combat readiness of security forces, the company said.
