Zen Tech mulls manufacturing ventilator; share locked at upper circuit

Zen Technologies share price locked in 10 upper circuit on May 18 after the company said it is looking to commercially manufacture ventilators fighting COVID-19.

On CSR initiative and to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India, the company has concluded the Ventilator development and work for certification is being undertaken.

There is interest to procure these ventilators both in India and abroad.

The company is looking to commercially manufacture it and discussions are going on the possibility of outsourcing the manufacturing of the Ventilators, it added.

At 13:15 hrs Zen Technologies was quoting at Rs 36.60, up Rs 3.30, or 9.91 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 80.00 and 52-week low Rs 22.40 on 30 May, 2019 and 31 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.25 percent below its 52-week high and 63.39 percent above its 52-week low.