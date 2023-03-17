ZEEL calls report on repayment of $10 million to IndusInd Bank 'speculative', stock falls

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) on March 16 slammed the report saying that the company is set to repay $10 million to IndusInd Bank to wrap Sony deal and called it 'speculative'.

Issuing a clarification to the stock exchanges, the media company said that it is exploring several strategies, including settlement, in relation to the ongoing dispute mentioned in the news report.

However, it added, "there is no clarity at this stage as to which resolution or strategy the Company will finally pursue, much less the timing of any such strategy. Accordingly, we believe that the news report is speculative in nature."

At 10 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 200.65 on the NSE, lower by 2.93 percent from the previous close. The stock soared 9 percent during late trading hours of March 16 when the Bloomberg report was published. The stock is down 18 percent for 2023 so far. IndusInd Bank approached the bankruptcy court in February to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEEL, a move that could have threatened the merger by stopping all transactions, including asset transfers.

