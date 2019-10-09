Zee Learn falls on resignation of CFO

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 42 and 52-week low Rs 17.05 on 29 October, 2018 and 07 October, 2019, respectively.
Shares of Zee Learn fell over 1 percent intraday on October 9 after the company's chief financial officer resigned.
The company in its press release said that Umesh Pradhan has resigned from the statutory position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from the closing hours of October 7, 2019, due to personal reasons and other preoccupations.
Last week company's independent director Sangeeta Pandit resigned from the company's board of directors and committee.
At 1021 hrs, Zee Learn was quoting at Rs 18.10, down Rs 0.20, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 42 and its 52-week low of Rs 17.05 on 29 October 2018 and 7 October 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 56.9 percent below its 52-week high and 6.16 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.