Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Learn falls on resignation of CFO

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Zee Learn fell over 1 percent intraday on October 9 after the company's chief financial officer resigned.

The company in its press release said that Umesh Pradhan has resigned from the statutory position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from the closing hours of October 7, 2019, due to personal reasons and other preoccupations.

Last week company's independent director Sangeeta Pandit resigned from the company's board of directors and committee.

Close

At 1021 hrs, Zee Learn was quoting at Rs 18.10, down Rs 0.20, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 42 and its 52-week low of Rs 17.05 on 29 October 2018 and 7 October 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 56.9 percent below its 52-week high and 6.16 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 10:40 am

