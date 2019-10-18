Zee Entertainment slips 6% post Q2 nos; check out what brokerages say

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises plunged over 6 percent intraday on October 18 after company announced its September quarter numbers on October 17.

The company reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year growth (YoY) in September quarter profit at Rs 413.2 crore, impacted by slow revenue growth and weak operating margin.

The revenue during the quarter grew by 7.4 percent to Rs 2,122 crore compared to same period in 2018 due to lower-than-expected growth in advertising revenue (up 1.2 percent YoY) and subscription revenue (up 19 percent YoY).

The advertising revenue growth was expected at 2-4 percent and subscription revenue growth at 25-26 percent for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Brokerages have come out with mixed reviews of the company's Q2 performance.

Broking house CLSA has retained its buy rating on the stock and raised target to Rs 320 from Rs 290 per share as Q2 revenue was ahead of estimates, led by jump in domestic subscriptions.

The advertisement revenue growth was muted at 1 percent YoY given an economic slowdown while it expect ad revenue picking up in the festive season.

According to JPMorgan, the company's EBITDA was in line, however OCF generation was negative on continued increase in receivables & inventory.

The research house update its model with lower revenue/EBITDA forecasts and also lower the target multiple to account for risks related to potential stake sale.

BofAML has maintained neutral call on the share and cut target to Rs 360 per share on back of rise in WACC to 11.3 percent to account for uncertainty in management control.

Incremental driver for stock is not earnings but clarity on stake sale while focus on concall appeared more on balance sheet items, said BofAM.

It tweaked FY20-22e for reduced tax from 35 percent to 25 percent, increasing EPS by 17-10 percent.

Macquarie has put neutral rating on Zee Entertainment and cut target to Rs 268 from Rs 375 per share.

Inventories and receivables jumped by 59 percent and 29 percent YoY respectively in H1which led to negative OCF for first time in recent history.

Morgan Stanley has an underweight call on the stock and keep target at Rs 248 per share.

It believes the stock will remain volatile until debt issues are resolved.