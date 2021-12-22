Zee Entertainment up 2% after board okays merger with Sony Pictures

live bse live

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's share price rose two percent in early trade today after the company announced board approval for merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd.

The proposed merger was announced on September 22. Zee and Sony had said that the companies would take 90 days for due diligence and the period came to a close yesterday.

The promoters of Zee will hold 3.99 percent stake and other Zee shareholders 45.15 percent stake in the merged entity.

Sony Pictures Networks India is an indirect subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

After the deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment will indirectly hold 50.86% of the combined company.

Zee managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka will lead the combined company as MD and CEO. The majority of the board of the merged entity will be nominated by the Sony Group and will include NP Singh who is MD and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India.

“It is a significant milestone for all of us, as two leading media and entertainment companies join hands to drive the next era of entertainment filled with immense opportunities. The combined company will create a comprehensive entertainment business, enabling us to serve our consumers with wider content choices across platforms," said Goenka.

At 09:17 hours Zee was quoting at Rs 353.75, up Rs 4.75 or 1.36 percent on the BSE.