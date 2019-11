Zee Entertainment share price slips 9% after chairman Subhash Chandra's resignation

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price slipped 9 percent in the morning trade on November 26 following the resignations of chairman Subhash Chandra and other senior officials.

Chandra had a day earlier resigned as the chairman of the board with immediate effect. He will, however, remain a non-executive director of the cash-strapped company.

Chief compliance officer and company secretary M Lakshminarayanan has also quit. Ashish Agarwal is the new company secretary.

Neharika Vohra and Sunil Sharma tendered their resignations as independent director. Surendra Singh, R Gopalan and Aparajita Jain have been appointed as independent directors by the board.

At 09:58 hours, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 324.30, down Rs 19.35, or 5.63 percent, on the BSE.