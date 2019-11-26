App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment share price slips 9% after chairman Subhash Chandra's resignation

The board has cleared the appointment of Ashish Agarwal as the company secretary after M Lakshminarayanan also tendered his resignation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price slipped 9 percent in the morning trade on November 26 following the resignations of chairman Subhash Chandra and other senior officials.

Chandra had a day earlier resigned as the chairman of the board with immediate effect. He will, however, remain a non-executive director of the cash-strapped company.

Chief compliance officer and company secretary M Lakshminarayanan has also quit. Ashish Agarwal is the new company secretary.

Close

Neharika Vohra and Sunil Sharma tendered their resignations as independent director. Surendra Singh, R Gopalan and Aparajita Jain have been appointed as independent directors by the board.

related news

At 09:58 hours, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 324.30, down Rs 19.35, or 5.63 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.