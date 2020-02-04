Zee Entertainment share price plunges 6% after govt orders inspection of books

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price plunged over 6 percent intraday on February 4 after the corporate affairs ministry ordered an inspection of the financials of the company.

The ministry has ordered an inspection of financials of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) following allegations of corporate governance lapses and after some independent directors quit recently, a source told Moneycontrol.

The inspection has been ordered under Section 206 (5) of The Companies Act.

The ministry’s western regional director will look into the books and will record the statements of the management.

At 1508 hours, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 245.05, down Rs 10.65, or 4.17 percent, on the BSE.