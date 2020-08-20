172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|zee-entertainment-share-price-jumps-after-citi-upgrades-stock-to-buy-5731981.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment share price jumps after Citi upgrades stock to buy

Citi believes that the risk-reward seems to be turning more positive adding that new target is mainly driven by an increase in multiple to 14x FY22E earnings.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price jumped over 4 percent in the morning trade on August 20 after Citi upgraded the stock to buy.

The global research firm has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and has raised the target to Rs 240 per share. It is of the view that the stock may remain volatile with execution remaining the key, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The firm believes that the risk-reward seems to be turning more positive adding that the new target is mainly driven by an increase in multiple to 14x FY22E earnings.

Close

It is the top index gainer and was trading at Rs 200.45, up Rs 3.40, or 1.73 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 206.90 and an intraday low of Rs 193.05.

related news

The company on August 18, has posted 94.28 percent YoY fall in its consolidated Q1 net profit at Rs 30.37 crore versus Rs 530.57 crore. Revenue was down 34.66 percent YoY at Rs 1,312.03 crore versus Rs 2,008.12 crore.

CLSA has retained a buy call with a target at Rs 255 per share. Improved disclosures, TV viewership jump & advisement growth to return in H2, said CLSA.

Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating with a target at Rs 250 per share. FY21-23E earnings per share (EPS) was up 3-5%, while it raised FY22E price-earnings ratio (PER) target multiple to 14x from 12x, it added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.