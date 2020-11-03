Zee Entertainment share price gains as Citi maintains buy

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price gained over a percent intraday on November 3 after Citi maintained buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has retained buy rating on the stock with target at Rs 265 per share. It is of the view that Q2 was operationally in-line, along with cash flows improving. The firm lowered FY22/23E EPS estimates by 3-4 percent, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Zee reported healthy sequential improvement in ad revenue and stable subscription and expects flat AD revenue in Q3.

The stock was trading at Rs 184.20, up Rs 0.85, or 0.46 percent at 10:18 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 191.25 and an intraday low of Rs 183.70.

Zee Entertainment on November 3 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.41crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 412.09 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the BSE.

During the quarter under review, its total income was Rs 1,760.61 crore as against Rs 2,190.13 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The impact on the results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020 is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities. Hence, the results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020 are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented,” it said.

The company’s revenue from advertisement stood at Rs 902.79 crore in the latest July-September quarter. The same was at Rs 1,224.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Its subscription revenue was Rs 800.29 crore while it was at Rs 723.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding with book value per share improving for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages and technical indicators being neutral.

