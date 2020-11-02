172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|zee-entertainment-share-price-down-3-ahead-of-q2-results-heres-what-brokerages-expect-6049101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment share price down 3% ahead of Q2 results; here's what brokerages expect

Analysts expect better cash generation, sustained balance sheet improvement and update on funds recovery on sale of overseas investments earlier this year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price was down 3 percent in the morning session on November 2 ahead of its September quarter results.

Analysts expect better cash generation, sustained balance sheet improvement and update on funds recovery on sale of overseas investments earlier this year.

Research firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Zee Entertainment to report a 53.3 percent fall in the net profit from a year ago while net sales may have fallen 17.4 percent.

Edelweiss Financial Services expects the company to report a 49.9 percent slip in adjusted profits, while revenues may have dropped 17.6 percent.

The stock was trading at Rs 182.50, down Rs 5.35, or 2.85 percent at 09:31 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 187.85 and an intraday low of Rs 181.50.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company is inefficient in the use of assets to generate profits - ROA declining in the last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Zee Entertainment

