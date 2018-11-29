App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment rises 4% as Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target of Rs 575

Promoters' plan to sell up to 50 percent stake is positive for minority shareholders, said Deutsche Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises added 4 percent intraday Thursday as foreign research firm Deutsche Bank maintained buy on stock with a target of Rs 575 per share.

Ad revenue growth is robust ahead of industry growth of 12 percent, while subscription revenues should accelerate, it added.

At 14:19 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 486.75, up Rs 9, or 1.88 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.35 and 52-week low Rs 410.30 on 17 January, 2018 and 05 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.41 percent below its 52-week high and 18.63 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 29, 2018 02:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

