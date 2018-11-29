Zee Entertainment rises 4% as Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target of Rs 575

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises added 4 percent intraday Thursday as foreign research firm Deutsche Bank maintained buy on stock with a target of Rs 575 per share.

Promoters' plan to sell up to 50 percent stake is positive for minority shareholders, said Deutsche Bank.

Ad revenue growth is robust ahead of industry growth of 12 percent, while subscription revenues should accelerate, it added.

At 14:19 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 486.75, up Rs 9, or 1.88 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.35 and 52-week low Rs 410.30 on 17 January, 2018 and 05 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.41 percent below its 52-week high and 18.63 percent above its 52-week low.

