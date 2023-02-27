 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertainment: Merger with Sony is the only hero in this daily soap

Gaurav Sharma
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The current volatility in the stock stems from the uncertainty that has arisen over the timeline of the completion of its merger with Sony, analysts say

Subhash Chandra’s Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) has been on a downward trajectory since October 2022, and the negative trend has become more pronounced since December.

ZEEL’s problems multiplied manifold when IndusInd Bank filed for initiating insolvency proceedings against the broadcaster in the Mumbai branch of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on February 22.

ZEEL was the guarantor of IndusInd Bank's Rs 150-crore loan to Essel Group's Siti Networks. It failed to honour the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA). The shortfall amounted to Rs 83 crore.

This news led the stock to tank over 13 percent on February 23 and since then the counter has been volatile, with daily swings ranging as high as 10 percent.