Zee Entertainment jumps 9% after lenders extend repayment deadline

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) surged 9 percent on BSE on October 3 after the company said that the lenders had agreed to give it another six months to repay debt.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer, on October 1 said, "Zee is working with the lenders with all options to explore and find a solution on the stake sale and the resolution stake sale that we had proposed of another 10 percent."

Goenka said the amount due to the Indian lenders was around Rs 5,000 crore.

On September 26, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi had said there was no provision for deferring debt repayment, clearly indicating that the market regulator was not comfortable with the extension provided to Zee Entertainment.

The move comes in the backdrop of Essel Group’s announcement on September 25 that its lenders had unanimously agreed to extend the repayment timeline, enabling it to optimise the value output from the sale of its assets.

Sources told Moneycontrol that Essel Group, which owns ZEE, had received a six-month extension to repay dues from Aditya Birla Asset Management Company, HDFC AMC, Franklin Templeton AMC, and three others.

Shares have been under pressure, as the company experienced difficulty in meeting its financial obligations.

Talking to CNBC-TV18 on September 30, Chairman Subhash Chandra said the Essel Group was strong and it would sail through this difficult time.

The group had already paid everyone's basic principal money and rumours were coming from some people with vested interests, he said.

Shares of Zee Entertainment were trading 8.71 percent higher at Rs 253.25 on BSE at 1145 hours.

