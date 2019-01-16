App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment gains 3% on strong Q3 show; Citi maintains buy, raises target to Rs 575

Revenue of the company was up 17.9 percent at Rs 2,167 crore against Rs 1,838 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

The company has registered 50.3 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit to Rs 562.7 crore against Rs 374 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 17.9 percent at Rs 2,167 crore against Rs 1,838 crore.

The company reported 20.6 percent jump in its domestic ad revenue at Rs 1371.9 crore, while domestic subscription revenue was up 28 percent at Rs 519.2 crore.

related news

Its total ad revenue rose 21.7 percent at Rs 1,462.6 crore, while total subscription revenue jumped 23.3 percent at Rs 618.5 crore, YoY.

Research house Citi has maintained buy rating and raised target to Rs 575 from Rs 550 per share.

The research house raised estimates post the strong Q3 which beat by 5-8%. Zee is a preferred pick with core TV business remains strong.

The encouraging trends on ZEE5 makes interesting play on online video theme, while induction of a strategic partner could be positive for minorities.

At 09:16 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 467.90, up Rs 11.20, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 09:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.