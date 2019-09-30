Zee Entertainment falls 8% despite Subhash Chandra's says all is well

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 8 percent touch their fresh 52-week low on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 30 and looked on course to extend their losing run into the second consecutive session.

Shares of the company have been under pressure of late as the company is experiencing difficulty in meeting the financial requirements.

Talking to CNBC TV18 on September 30, Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra said Essel Group was strong and it would sail through this difficult time.

He added that his group had already paid everyone's basic principal money and rumours were coming from some people with vested interests.

On September 26, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi said there was no provision for deferring debt repayment, clearly indicating that the market regulator was also not comfortable with the extension provided to Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE).

The move comes in the backdrop of Essel Group’s announcement on September 25 that its lenders had unanimously agreed to extend the repayment timeline, enabling it to optimise the value output from the sale of its assets.

Sources told Moneycontrol that Essel Group had received a six-month extension to repay dues from Aditya Birla Asset Management Company, HDFC AMC, Franklin Templeton AMC, and three others.

Meanwhile, global brokerage CLSA = in its recent report - maintained a buy rating on Zee entertainment. The brokerage is positive on the scrip due to growing business and compelling valuation.

However, CLSA cut Zee's target price to Rs 450 from Rs 515 per share and also slashed FY20-22 ad revenue forecast by 5 percent.