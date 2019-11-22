ZEE promoter group sells 14.28 crore of company shares

The promoter group of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) sold more than 14 crore shares in bulk deals on November 21.

Promoters Cyquator Media Services sold 61,626,543 shares, ESSEL Corporate LLP sold 11,838,350 shares, and ESSEL Media Ventures sold 69,403,106 shares in the company via bulk deals at an average price of Rs 304 per share.

The big buyers were Government of Singapore which bought 28,500,000 shares and Societe Generale bought 16,690,000 shares of the company.

Other buyers were JNL Invesco Global Real Estate Fund (8,250,000 shares), Key Square Master Fund II LP (6,000,000 shares), Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global (7,000,000 shares) and Smallcap World Fund INC (7,673,492 shares).