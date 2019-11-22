App
Stocks
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZEE promoter group sells 14.28 crore of company shares

The big buyers were Government of Singapore which bought 28,500,000 shares and Societe Generale bought 16,690,000 shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The promoter group of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) sold more than 14 crore shares in bulk deals on November 21.

Promoters Cyquator Media Services sold 61,626,543 shares, ESSEL Corporate LLP sold 11,838,350 shares, and ESSEL Media Ventures sold 69,403,106 shares in the company via bulk deals at an average price of Rs 304 per share.

Other buyers were JNL Invesco Global Real Estate Fund (8,250,000 shares), Key Square Master Fund II LP (6,000,000 shares), Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global (7,000,000 shares) and Smallcap World Fund INC (7,673,492 shares).

ZEEL share price ended at Rs 345.25 up by Rs 38.10 or 12.40 percent on the BSE after the activity.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:17 am

#Buzzing Stocks

