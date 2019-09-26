App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Ent gains 2% after CLSA remains bullish; cuts target to Rs 450

The risk to share pledging crisis remains despite extension for loan repayment.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises added 2 percent intraday on September 26 after research house CLSA maintained buy rating on the stock. The brokerage is positive on the scrip due to growing business and compelling valuation.

The firm has cut target to Rs 450 from Rs 515 per share, and also slashed FY20-22 ad revenue forecast by 5 percent.

The domestic subscriptions are surging with the new tariff regime, while the corporate tax rate cut is driving upgrades to our FY20-22 earnings, it added.

However, the risk to share pledging crisis remains despite extension for loan repayment.

At 0950 hrs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 277, up Rs 5.10, or 1.88 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 10:27 am

